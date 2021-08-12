A sharp decline in trade exchange through Turaibil Border Compound

Shafaq News / The mayor of Al-Rutba district, western Al-Anbar, Imad Al-Dulaimi revealed, on Thursday, a sharp decrease in the trade exchange at the Turaibil Border Compound with Jordan.

Al-Dulaimi told Shafaq News Agency, "The the Turaibil Border Compound is witnessing a sharp decline in revenues and commercial traffic,” adding that almost 25 % of its regular work is still operating due to different conditions.

He added, "The main reasons behind this decline are the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic recession, as well as the delay in approving the budget, and the strict customs procedures at the port."

It is noteworthy that This border Turaibil is the only border crossing between Iraq and Jordan, it is about 320 km (199 miles) from Jordan's capital Amman and 575 km (357 miles) from the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

On 22 June 2014, ISIS assaulted the border crossing and clashed with the Iraqi Army in an attempt to capture it.