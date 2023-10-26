1st phase of Iraq-Jordan electrical connection completed, bringing power to Western al-Anbar

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Electricity's media office announced on Thursday the completion of the first phase of the electrical connection with Jordan. It noted that the electricity supply to the western al-Anbar region, specifically the Rutba area, will begin from this phase next month. The second and third phases, which will include electrical connections with Egypt, are set to be completed later.
The media office of the Minister of Electricity stated that "The Ministry of Electricity has completed the first phase of the electrical connection between Iraq and Jordan, providing the Rutba area in western al-Anbar with 50 megawatts of electrical capacity. Next month, Rutba will start receiving electricity."
"The second phase of the electrical connection project will provide western areas with an additional 350 megawatts of electricity."
"The third phase of the project includes the completion of the electrical connection between Iraq, Jordan, and Egypt."
The office specified that "Power purchase contracts through the electrical connection have been determined according to global prices."