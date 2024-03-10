0.4% increase in Iraq's inflation rates for early 2024, says Ministry of Planning

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Iraqi Ministry of Planning reported a marginal rise of 0.4% in the country's inflation rates during the first two months of 2024.

Abdul Zahra Al-Hindawi, the official spokesman for the ministry, told Shafaq News Agency that the observed inflation in Iraq aligns with this global pattern and is deemed a logical increase.

"In January 2024, inflation saw a modest uptick of 0.4% compared to December 2023, while the annual inflation from January 2023 to January 2024 is also 0.4% increase was noted. When factoring in this percentage for the entire year, the overall inflation level stands at 4.5%."

Highlighting the details, Al-Hindawi pointed out that the sections measuring 12-month inflation showed similar increases, with eight sections experiencing rises ranging from 0.2% to 0.8%.