Libya probes Iraqi drug deal: Cancer medication controversy grows

Shafaq News/ Libya’s Attorney General, Counselor Al-Siddiq Al-Sour, affirmed on Monday that the Public Prosecution is committed to taking all necessary legal measures against those involved in violations related to the import of cancer medications from Iraq.

In a meeting held in Tripoli with acting Minister of Health Mohamed Al-Ghouj, Al-Sour stated that public lawsuits will be filed against any individuals who endanger public health or breach regulations governing the healthcare sector.

Al-Ghouj, recently appointed to oversee the ministry, expressed full readiness to cooperate with the Attorney General’s Office and all oversight bodies. He announced that concrete steps are already underway to reform the health system, regulate pharmaceutical procurement, and combat corruption.

“Our priority is to restore trust and ensure the efficient delivery of health services to Libyans,” Al-Ghouj said.

The Libyan Ministry of Health previously issued a statement reassuring the public that cancer medications are imported through official state mechanisms and are subject to strict quality control and verification procedures aimed at ensuring the efficacy of active substances.

However, recent investigations have uncovered procurement activities conducted outside the remit of the National Authority for Cancer Control, raising legal and ethical concerns.

Last week, Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah of Libya’s interim Government of National Unity dismissed Deputy Prime Minister Ramadan Abu Janah from his position overseeing the Health Ministry.

Abu Janah and several ministry officials were referred for investigation following reports of irregular imports and administrative violations.