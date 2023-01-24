سيقام الحفل الشهر المقبل.. القائمة الكاملة لترشيحات الأوسكار 2023

شفق نيوز/ كشفت أكاديمية فنون وعلوم الصور، الأوسكار اليوم الثلاثاء، عن ترشيحات الجوائز لعام 2023.

وسيقام موعد حفل توزيع جوائز الأوسكار لهذا العام في 12 آذار/مارس 2023 على مسرح دولبي في لوس أنجلوس، وسيعرض في بث مباشر على قناة ABC.

وتضمنت القائمة الكاملة لترشيحات جوائز الأوسكار عام 2023:

جائزة أوسكار أفضل فيلم:

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Triangle of Sadness”

“Women Talking”

جائزة أوسكار أفضل ممثلة بدور رئيسي:

Cate Blanchett (“Tár”)

Ana de Armas (“Blonde”)

Andrea Riseborough (“To Leslie”)

Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”)

Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

جائزة أوسكار أفضل ممثل بدور رئيسي:

Austin Butler (“Elvis”)

Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”)

Paul Mescal (“Aftersun”)

Bill Nighy (“Living”)

جائزة أوسكار أفضل مخرج:

Todd Field (“Tár”)

Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Martin McDonagh (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Ruben Ostlund (“Triangle of Sadness”)

Steven Spielberg (“The Fabelmans”)

جائزة أوسكار أفضل أغنية:

“Applause” from “Tell It like a Woman”

“Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”

“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Naatu Naatu” from “RRR”

“This Is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

جائزة أوسكار أفضل فيلم وثائقي:

“All That Breathes”

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

“Fire of Love”

“A House Made of Splinters”

“Navalny”

جائزة أوسكار أفضل سيناريو مقتبس:

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“Living”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Women Talking”

جائزة أوسكار أفضل سيناريو أصلي:

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Triangle of Sadness”

جائزة أوسكار أفضل أفضل تصميم للأزياء:

“Babylon”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

جائزة أوسكار أفضل فيلم عالمي ناطق لغة غير الانجليزية:

Germany, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Argentina, “Argentina, 1985”

Belgium, “Close”

Poland, “EO”

Ireland, “The Quiet Girl”

جائزة أوسكار أفضل ممثل بدور مساعد:

Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Brian Tyree Henry (“Causeway”)

Judd Hirsch (“The Fabelmans”)

Barry Keoghan (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

جائزة أوسكار أفضل فيلم رسوم متحركة:

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

“Marcel the Shell With Shoes On”

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

“The Sea Beast”

“Turning Red”

جائزة أوسكار أفضل مؤثرات بصرية:

Visual effects

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

جائزة أوسكار أفضل سينماتوجرافي:

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”

“Elvis”

“Empire of Light”

“Tár”

جائزة أوسكار أفضل ممثلة في دور مساعد:

Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

Hong Chau (“The Whale”)

Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Stephanie Hsu (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

جائزة أوسكار أفضل فيلم وثائقي قصير:

“The Elephant Whisperers”

“Haulout”

“How Do You Measure a Year?”

“The Martha Mitchell Effect”

“Stranger at the Gate”

جائزة أوسكار أفضل فيلم أنيميشن قصير:

Animated short film

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”

“The Flying Sailor”

“Ice Merchants”

“My Year of Dicks”

“An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It”

جائزة أوسكار أفضل تصميم إنتاج:

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Babylon”

“Elvis”

“The Fabelmans”

جائزة أوسكار أفضل موسيقى تصويرية:

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

جائزة أوسكار أفضل فيلم قصير:

“An Irish Goodbye”

“Ivalu”

“Le Pupille”

“Night Ride”

“The Red Suitcase”

جائزة أوسكار أفضل مكياج وتصفيف شعر:

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“The Whale”

جائزة أوسكار أفضل هندسة صوتية:

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Batman”

“Elvis”

“Top Gun: Maverick

جائزة أوسكار أفضل مونتاج:

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”