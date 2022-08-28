سیاسة

rss

شفق نيوز تنشر نتائج السادس الاعدادي

Category: مجتـمع

Date: 2022-08-28T07:53:54+0000
شفق نيوز تنشر نتائج السادس الاعدادي

شفق نيوز/ أعلنت وزارة التربية، يوم الأحد، النتائج النهائية للامتحانات العامة للصف السادس الاعدادي ، للعام الدراسي 2021 -2022.

وتنشر وكالة شفق نيوز، أدناه روابط النتائج.

الكرخ الاولى

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/18ZGU38Zx4czOuWg2-O-MjHVAn99SIR1d?usp=sharing

الكرخ الثانية

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/19Qxb88dbRg9-J0EnF2uBbNwNtJ2RQ2Pc?usp=sharing

الكرخ الثالثة

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/10nG_la5lqW1i_H5fRyAoIdt_6GoxtRZH?usp=sharing

الرصافة الاولى

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/19eg6bTCZ1-YLX4iNE3eb2iDZWRY8WsGu?usp=sharing

الرصافة الثانية

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Nn4vtOWjSZCCP1fqinyjbpvOJdvXrpuu?usp=sharing

الرصافة الثالثة

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1X2dZ1RURHoc_rAVe5YCIDeWiL9SOCjNi?usp=sharing

صلاح الدين

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1YC1Ed0HGZlZFa-b5I42BKSTVx2ZekBeU?usp=sharing

كركوك

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1hFe6X6PRkMXSKF8-M3fARj9PmN4AJQib?usp=sharing

 

البصرة

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1t7Bgkd9py4uO2df8FZibNKcD7JtmcAXo?usp=sharing

 

القادسية

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/13T6OB8b30BUxUZIq3LlMjCP6ILwpyBo0?usp=sharing

 

المثنى

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/15adfFc7Hwwx0gebp2zn9kaFSh_wESs8I?usp=sharing

 

النجف الاشرف

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1mF3a7R6mU1PaKqxCCDxz0QihwAh9mlEt?usp=sharing

 

واسط

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1C3G2gKgg5mSRBrWdO0eDr6AgnKJIsCZL?usp=sharing

 

نينوى

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1fXZQZu1EfuChWPzAMd60D0spebmxvZYx?usp=sharing

 

ميسان

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Rr1-cN212MbkB2LIbfC8CF4IpxvP6Etr?usp=sharing

 

بابل

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1CFSD3mWM11JOnJ6JFHFjDRd2sCdfJAPQ?usp=sharing

 

ديالى

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1VbgV4Y1lhyMIluI7SJb3srxKdCIOW1uY?usp=sharing

 

ذي قار

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1BCVe5KHuDBLbJJhCIKkBT5-qhoAsYWwg?usp=sharing

 

كربلاء المقدسة

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1w-rTPpSUfAxhrjpINEHjUio38oUoHudz?usp=sharing     

 

الانبار

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1g_zHgjq7bXZtlnHPR8b6uESSS8uCE45R?usp=sharing

 

 ممثلية دهوك

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1HSqxLTkdOQjt0tAfbWYaEgE0NN_IZ-yX?usp=sharing

 

 ممثلية اربيل

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/15ybI0XVJHYL417jOCnj2pdmzssBnEcJm?usp=sharing

 

ممثلية السليمانية

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/14iIMHdDEevHxsz-NHoXwNm_KJTIjZF-i?usp=sharing

 

خارج العراق

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Y3BtRHJsCOk8AqzGlUi6eKbp7CH9E1aC?usp=sharing

 

فرع الفنون https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1HmGyi3ppEEC5_nJcYQDMiKSTt9HK1HGm?usp=sharing

