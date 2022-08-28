شفق نيوز تنشر نتائج السادس الاعدادي

شفق نيوز/ أعلنت وزارة التربية، يوم الأحد، النتائج النهائية للامتحانات العامة للصف السادس الاعدادي ، للعام الدراسي 2021 -2022.
وتنشر وكالة شفق نيوز، أدناه روابط النتائج.
الكرخ الاولى
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/18ZGU38Zx4czOuWg2-O-MjHVAn99SIR1d?usp=sharing
الكرخ الثانية
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/19Qxb88dbRg9-J0EnF2uBbNwNtJ2RQ2Pc?usp=sharing
الكرخ الثالثة
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/10nG_la5lqW1i_H5fRyAoIdt_6GoxtRZH?usp=sharing
الرصافة الاولى
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/19eg6bTCZ1-YLX4iNE3eb2iDZWRY8WsGu?usp=sharing
الرصافة الثانيةhttps://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Nn4vtOWjSZCCP1fqinyjbpvOJdvXrpuu?usp=sharing
الرصافة الثالثةhttps://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1X2dZ1RURHoc_rAVe5YCIDeWiL9SOCjNi?usp=sharing
صلاح الدين
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1YC1Ed0HGZlZFa-b5I42BKSTVx2ZekBeU?usp=sharing
كركوك
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1hFe6X6PRkMXSKF8-M3fARj9PmN4AJQib?usp=sharing
البصرة
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1t7Bgkd9py4uO2df8FZibNKcD7JtmcAXo?usp=sharing
القادسية
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/13T6OB8b30BUxUZIq3LlMjCP6ILwpyBo0?usp=sharing
المثنى
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/15adfFc7Hwwx0gebp2zn9kaFSh_wESs8I?usp=sharing
النجف الاشرف
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1mF3a7R6mU1PaKqxCCDxz0QihwAh9mlEt?usp=sharing
واسط
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1C3G2gKgg5mSRBrWdO0eDr6AgnKJIsCZL?usp=sharing
نينوىhttps://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1fXZQZu1EfuChWPzAMd60D0spebmxvZYx?usp=sharing
ميسانhttps://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Rr1-cN212MbkB2LIbfC8CF4IpxvP6Etr?usp=sharing
بابلhttps://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1CFSD3mWM11JOnJ6JFHFjDRd2sCdfJAPQ?usp=sharing
ديالى
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1VbgV4Y1lhyMIluI7SJb3srxKdCIOW1uY?usp=sharing
ذي قار
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1BCVe5KHuDBLbJJhCIKkBT5-qhoAsYWwg?usp=sharing
كربلاء المقدسة
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1w-rTPpSUfAxhrjpINEHjUio38oUoHudz?usp=sharing
الانبار
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1g_zHgjq7bXZtlnHPR8b6uESSS8uCE45R?usp=sharing
ممثلية دهوك
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1HSqxLTkdOQjt0tAfbWYaEgE0NN_IZ-yX?usp=sharing
ممثلية اربيل
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/15ybI0XVJHYL417jOCnj2pdmzssBnEcJm?usp=sharing
ممثلية السليمانية
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/14iIMHdDEevHxsz-NHoXwNm_KJTIjZF-i?usp=sharing
خارج العراق
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Y3BtRHJsCOk8AqzGlUi6eKbp7CH9E1aC?usp=sharing
فرع الفنون https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1HmGyi3ppEEC5_nJcYQDMiKSTt9HK1HGm?usp=sharing