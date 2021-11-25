سیاسة

rss

كوردســتانيات

أمـن

مجتـمع

اقتصـاد

عربي ودولي

القسم الفيلي

ريـاضة

منوعـات

فيديو

تقارير وتحليلات

مقـالات

كل الاخبار

التربية تنشر النتائج النهائية للسادس الإعدادي الفرع الأدبي

Category: مجتـمع

Date: 2021-11-25T17:00:46+0000
التربية تنشر النتائج النهائية للسادس الإعدادي الفرع الأدبي

شفق نيوز/ أعلنت وزارة التربية العراقية، مساء اليوم الخميس، النتائج النهائية للامتحانات العامة للصف السادس الاعدادي الفرع الادبي/ الدور الثاني والدور الأول التكميلي، للعام الدراسي 2020 – 2021.

وأرفقت الوزارة في بيان ورد لوكالة شفق نيوز، رابطاً الكترونياً لنتائج الامتحانات أدناه:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/198nucC0NjTAtC358PN91_DNiD0zjGGxc

الرصافة الثانية

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1rekD-v5OpLaDdOq-Fj6bxCLhtshu7A9T/view?usp=sharing

 

الكرخ الأولى

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1wYlwlhYWSI9IXHrwKnIpz9sX-X1bAC5n/view?usp=sharing

 

الكرخ الثانية

https://drive.google.com/file/d/19sktBGeWAWtsi0OFVbRlOBR1FMw1D92f/view?usp=sharing

 

الكرخ الثالثة

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1A2ell0lGn0yada37qQuJp9pulA1Bv06h/view?usp=sharing

 

الرصافة الثالثة

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1q1NFp-qOvShDkyCL2F7-DJMntKOlfgyu/view?usp=sharing

 

الرصافة الأولى

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dcTMMRfmV9UyKo-AsL5Y6AHq3REzY9iM/view?usp=sharing

 

محافظة البصرة

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1S9vzbxO31bv9EZDPgymMPFUqSXSHSfKy/view?usp=sharing

 

محافظة ذي قار/ أحيائي

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1PaJBVkHpzNg0uK7NCSVo4KMTmkNSqGlt/view?usp=sharing

 

محافظة الأنبار/ أحيائي

https://drive.google.com/file/d/10xG_-VwKdl8Cyp0Eaxn94IDM433SISSU/view?usp=sharing

 

محافظة ديالى/ أحيائي

https://drive.google.com/file/d/142v0_ezynpH1y6jqtoy0asRdF7cOyJJQ/view?usp=sharing

 

محافظة الديوانية/ أحيائي

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1puvzbtcxCxSwmb5OERsPPaeFAjzZp2Ae/view?usp=sharing

 

محافظة واسط/ أحيائي

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1jLNITImq9LOdaVg0d99yPMzItxd74ulQ/view?usp=sharing

 

محافظة النجف/ أحيائي

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1et_WCYaNcnydwHz5nO4nhHdY_i8BvF30/view?usp=sharing

 

محافظة دهوك/ أحيائي

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1rrxhm1dBh7tzFuJM_1o1xCGd9pGGbmHN/view?usp=sharing

 

محافظة أربيل/ أحيائي

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1aX_MCD50PGbHnVfCciPYwCvKO0-JrFp7/view?usp=sharing

 

محافظة السليمانية/ أحيائي

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1nMABCM8QJzBoTbbx3aIE3PYWeadvLnDJ/view?usp=sharing

 

محافظة كربلاء/ أحيائي

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1JWpaJTy9a15xetx7fzqRABYsVjblXYaO/view?usp=sharing

related

التربية تعلن موعد "الدور الثاني" للاعدادية وتسمح للغشاشين بأداء الامتحانات

Date: 2021-10-03 16:21:57
التربية تعلن موعد "الدور الثاني" للاعدادية وتسمح للغشاشين بأداء الامتحانات

التربية تتخذ قراراً جديداً بشأن امتحانات السادس الإعدادي

Date: 2021-08-14 17:39:57
التربية تتخذ قراراً جديداً بشأن امتحانات السادس الإعدادي

حدوث هزة ارضية ثانية قرب مدينة اقصى جنوب العراق

Date: 2019-11-16 15:19:05
حدوث هزة ارضية ثانية قرب مدينة اقصى جنوب العراق

بالأرقام.. تقرير يكشف عن وضع "خطير" للصحفيين في العراق وسوريا

Date: 2019-09-09 12:15:42
بالأرقام.. تقرير يكشف عن وضع "خطير" للصحفيين في العراق وسوريا

في اعلان استثنائي.. الصين تطرح موعداً قريباً جداً لأول علاجات كورونا وسط تحذير امريكي

Date: 2020-03-09 16:56:19
في اعلان استثنائي.. الصين تطرح موعداً قريباً جداً لأول علاجات كورونا وسط تحذير امريكي

انخفاض ملحوظ بإصابات كورونا في العراق

Date: 2021-08-15 13:09:58
انخفاض ملحوظ بإصابات كورونا في العراق

نقابة معلمي واسط تفند رواية الطالبة حوراء: خرجت سليمة من المدرسة

Date: 2021-11-15 07:46:01
نقابة معلمي واسط تفند رواية الطالبة حوراء: خرجت سليمة من المدرسة

كورونا العراق.. 110 وفيات وسط 2184 إصابة جديدة

Date: 2020-07-02 15:52:06
كورونا العراق.. 110 وفيات وسط 2184 إصابة جديدة