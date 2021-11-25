التربية تنشر النتائج النهائية للسادس الإعدادي الفرع الأدبي

شفق نيوز/ أعلنت وزارة التربية العراقية، مساء اليوم الخميس، النتائج النهائية للامتحانات العامة للصف السادس الاعدادي الفرع الادبي/ الدور الثاني والدور الأول التكميلي، للعام الدراسي 2020 – 2021.
وأرفقت الوزارة في بيان ورد لوكالة شفق نيوز، رابطاً الكترونياً لنتائج الامتحانات أدناه:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/198nucC0NjTAtC358PN91_DNiD0zjGGxc
الرصافة الثانية
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1rekD-v5OpLaDdOq-Fj6bxCLhtshu7A9T/view?usp=sharing
الكرخ الأولى
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1wYlwlhYWSI9IXHrwKnIpz9sX-X1bAC5n/view?usp=sharing
الكرخ الثانية
https://drive.google.com/file/d/19sktBGeWAWtsi0OFVbRlOBR1FMw1D92f/view?usp=sharing
الكرخ الثالثة
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1A2ell0lGn0yada37qQuJp9pulA1Bv06h/view?usp=sharing
الرصافة الثالثة
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1q1NFp-qOvShDkyCL2F7-DJMntKOlfgyu/view?usp=sharing
الرصافة الأولى
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dcTMMRfmV9UyKo-AsL5Y6AHq3REzY9iM/view?usp=sharing
محافظة البصرة
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1S9vzbxO31bv9EZDPgymMPFUqSXSHSfKy/view?usp=sharing
محافظة ذي قار/ أحيائي
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1PaJBVkHpzNg0uK7NCSVo4KMTmkNSqGlt/view?usp=sharing
محافظة الأنبار/ أحيائي
https://drive.google.com/file/d/10xG_-VwKdl8Cyp0Eaxn94IDM433SISSU/view?usp=sharing
محافظة ديالى/ أحيائي
https://drive.google.com/file/d/142v0_ezynpH1y6jqtoy0asRdF7cOyJJQ/view?usp=sharing
محافظة الديوانية/ أحيائي
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1puvzbtcxCxSwmb5OERsPPaeFAjzZp2Ae/view?usp=sharing
محافظة واسط/ أحيائي
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1jLNITImq9LOdaVg0d99yPMzItxd74ulQ/view?usp=sharing
محافظة النجف/ أحيائي
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1et_WCYaNcnydwHz5nO4nhHdY_i8BvF30/view?usp=sharing
محافظة دهوك/ أحيائي
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1rrxhm1dBh7tzFuJM_1o1xCGd9pGGbmHN/view?usp=sharing
محافظة أربيل/ أحيائي
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1aX_MCD50PGbHnVfCciPYwCvKO0-JrFp7/view?usp=sharing
محافظة السليمانية/ أحيائي
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1nMABCM8QJzBoTbbx3aIE3PYWeadvLnDJ/view?usp=sharing
محافظة كربلاء/ أحيائي
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1JWpaJTy9a15xetx7fzqRABYsVjblXYaO/view?usp=sharing