Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraqi Wrestling Federation has gone three years without receiving its financial allocations, forcing cuts to competitions and youth development programs, federation president Shaalan Abdul Kadhim told Shafaq News on Sunday.

Calling the financial situation “disastrous,” Abdul Kadhim warned that the lack of youth tournaments and training activities had driven talented young wrestlers away from the sport, jeopardizing the future of Iraq’s national teams.

Iraqi clubs are set to compete in the 37th Ibrahim Moustafa International Wrestling Championship in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, from November 17 to 23, with participants covering their own expenses. “Having wrestlers participate based on their clubs’ or personal financial means is unacceptable for Iraqi wrestling and Iraqi sports in general,” he stressed.

Abdul Kadhim urged authorities to release overdue funds to restore domestic championships, particularly for younger age groups, and retain emerging talent. He also called for government intervention, citing the role of sports in providing opportunities for young Iraqis and protecting them from social problems, including drug abuse.

Read more: Funding freeze pushes Iraq’s sports toward shutdown in 2026