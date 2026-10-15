Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi riders won two gold medals in the individual and team events, along with an individual bronze, at the Tent Pegging World Cup qualifier in Oman on Thursday.

In the individual competition, Iraqi rider Osama Liwaa claimed gold with 36 points, ahead of Qatar's Ghanem Al-Qahtani, who secured silver with 33.5 points. Iraq's Mohammed Mukallaf finished third with the same score, taking bronze after Al-Qahtani won the tiebreak with a faster time.

Iraq also topped the team competition with 103 points, followed by Qatar in second place with 97.5 points and Kuwait in third with 73.5 points.

The tournament will conclude with ring, lemon, and relay competitions, with Iraqi riders hoping to add to their medal tally.