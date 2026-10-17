Shafaq News- Saladin

Iraq’s former presidential palaces in Tikrit could become a major investment project, creating jobs and stimulating economic activity. But the site’s links to the 2014 Speicher massacre raise questions about how any redevelopment would respect the memory of the victims.

Saladin Governor Haitham Mahmoud al-Zahwan clarified that a recent letter sent to the Prime Minister’s Office concerns the removal of rubble and rehabilitation of the grounds, not the massacre site itself.

In a statement, the governor’s media office rejected attempts to link the document to the killings, saying its contents had been misrepresented. The letter, it explained, aims to rehabilitate the area and improve Tikrit’s urban landscape.

The grounds cover about six million square meters, equivalent to 2,400 dunams, according to the province. Their size and location have prompted residents and investment specialists to consider how the property could benefit the city after years of damage and neglect.

For Omar al-Tikriti, a local resident, the former palaces offer an opportunity to develop a major commercial project and boost Tikrit’s economy. He cautioned, however, that corruption could prevent residents from sharing in the benefits.

“A project backed by transparent procedures and effective oversight could create jobs and generate income for the city, rather than serve the interests of a few,” he said.

Investment specialist Mohammed Khalil also sees potential for development but believes authorities should first determine what the site can realistically accommodate.

Its size and central location make it a promising candidate for investment, Khalil said, although any proposal must account for infrastructure, public services, and residents’ needs.

“The process itself will matter as much as the final project,” he said, arguing that publicly advertised investment opportunities, clear contracting procedures, and safeguards against the misuse of public funds would help ensure that any development delivers tangible benefits to Tikrit.

Yet the site’s economic potential is inseparable from a history that complicates its future use. Parts of the complex have been linked to the Speicher massacre, in which ISIS militants captured an estimated 1,700 predominantly Shiite military cadets from Camp Speicher near Tikrit, about 170 kilometers north of Baghdad, on June 12, 2014, before executing them at several locations along the Tigris River.

The governor’s media office reaffirmed its respect for the victims’ families and their rights, describing the massacre as a national and humanitarian tragedy that should not be used to advance political interests.

Read more: Saddam Hussein’s palaces: From lavish mansions to ruins and memorials