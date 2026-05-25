Najaf brings Iraq’s communities together against sectarianism

Shafaq News- Najaf

Najaf, one of Iraq’s holiest Shiite cities, hosted a conference on Monday calling for the rejection of sectarianism and hate speech while promoting coexistence and interfaith dialogue across the country.

The annual gathering, organized by the Center for Intercultural Dialogue and Democracy, brought together religious leaders, academics, tribal and political figures, and members of several diplomatic missions, including the ambassadors of Finland and Palestine, Sudan’s chargé d’affaires, Indonesia’s acting envoy, and an official from the Iranian consulate’s cultural office in Najaf.

Read more: Discover Iraq: Najaf, a city of dust and divinity

“Dialogue is the true starting point for rejecting sectarianism and hatred,” the center’s head Mohsen Al-Aboudi told Shafaq News, describing Najaf as carrying “a message based on communication and acceptance of others as a foundation for peace.”

Al-Aboudi added that the center seeks to strengthen ties among Iraq’s religious and social communities and promote joint efforts aimed at building “a dignified life based on brotherhood from Zakho to al-Faw,” referring to the country’s northernmost and southernmost cities.

Najaf Provincial Council head Hussein Al-Issawi stressed that the city has long promoted peaceful coexistence, noting that Iraq’s Shiite religious authority has repeatedly emphasized equal treatment of all Iraqi communities. He also described Pope Francis’ 2021 visit to Najaf as “a message of love and peace” and a historic moment for both Iraq and the city.

Meanwhile, Archimandrite Oshagan Gulgulian underlined the shared responsibility toward future generations, calling for closer communication among religious communities and the rejection of conflict, while highlighting Iraq’s “civilization and history spanning thousands of years.”

Iraq, a multiethnic country of more than 45 million people, is home to a Muslim majority alongside Christian, Yazidi, Sabean-Mandaean, and other religious communities. Iraq’s constitution recognizes Islam as the state religion while guaranteeing equality before the law and freedom of worship for all religious groups.

Read more: Religion in Iraq: Heritage of civilization or a catalyst for conflict?