Mosul restores Al-Hadba Minaret and Churches in landmark reopening

Shafaq News – Mosul

Mosul’s historic landmarks, including the Great Al-Nuri Mosque with its leaning Al-Hadba Minaret and the churches of Al-Saa’a and Al-Tahira, will officially reopen today after years of reconstruction under UNESCO’s Revive the Spirit of Mosul initiative.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani arrived in the city to attend the opening ceremony alongside a high-level Emirati delegation led by Minister of Culture Salem bin Khalid Al-Qasimi.

According to UNESCO, the reconstruction of Al-Nuri Mosque and its minaret, both destroyed in 2017, together with the two churches, represents not only the preservation of monuments but also the revival of Mosul’s diverse social fabric. “This church was rebuilt by Iraqis, mostly Muslims, who are happy to restore it for this community,” UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay said during earlier restoration milestones.

The Revive the Spirit of Mosul initiative was launched by UNESCO in 2018 after 80 percent of the Old City was left in ruins during ISIS’s three-year occupation and the battle for liberation in 2017. Mosul, whose name means “the linking point” in Arabic, had long been a crossroads of civilizations where Muslim and Christian communities coexisted.

As part of the initiative, UNESCO rebuilt the Al-Nuri Mosque and its Al-Hadba Minaret, the Convent of Our Lady of the Hour, Al-Tahira Church, Al-Aghawat Mosque, 124 heritage houses, and the Al-Ekhlass school. It also opened cultural spaces such as FilmLab, relaunched literary and music festivals, and rehabilitated classrooms under a program aimed at preventing violent extremism through education.