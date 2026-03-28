Kurdish Filmmaker Mahdi Omed dies at 71 in Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Prominent filmmaker Mahdi Omed has died at the age of 71 in Erbil on Saturday, ending a long career in the Iraqi and Kurdish cinema.

The Iraqi Artists Syndicate said Omed was known for his ability to use visual storytelling to address humanitarian and national issues, describing him as a key figure in the country’s film scene.

Over his career, Omed produced several feature films that drew on Kurdish history, folklore, and social challenges, earning recognition at festivals and among audiences, including The Tunnel (1990), widely regarded as a landmark in Kurdistan Region and Iraqi cinema.