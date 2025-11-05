Iraq to renovate Baghdad International Airport

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Baghdad will upgrade its International Airport under a contract signed with US-based Corporation America Airports (CAAP), the government announced on Wednesday.

According to a statement from Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s media office, the project will expand and modernize the airport with support from the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation, which advised Iraq on structuring the partnership.

The first phase of the upgrade includes a new terminal for nine million passengers—rising to 15 million later—along with runway rehabilitation, new boarding bridges, and updated facilities meeting global standards. The plan also comprises staff training and about 1,000 new jobs for every additional million passengers handled.

The project falls under Iraq’s Development Road program to upgrade national transport infrastructure. It follows the reopening of Mosul International Airport on and ongoing reconstruction efforts to restore airports and trade routes damaged during the ISIS conflict.

