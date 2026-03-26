Iraq farm trade holds steady despite Hormuz disruption

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s agricultural exports and imports remain “largely unaffected” by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, as domestic self-sufficiency has reduced exposure to regional disruptions, the ECO Iraq Observatory said on Thursday.

In a statement, the observatory pointed out that most agricultural imports arrive overland from neighboring countries, while Iraqi exports also rely primarily on land routes.

Rising tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, a key global trade corridor, have increased shipping and insurance costs, pushing up prices in import-dependent economies like Iraq. Economic experts told Shafaq News that Iraq’s reliance on imports and limited domestic production amplify pressure on food prices and market stability, while the Trade Ministry says it is working to contain the impact through food distribution, stronger reserves, and efforts to diversify supply routes.

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