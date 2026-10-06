Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Iraq’s Federal Commission of Integrity (CoI) said on Tuesday that 10 suspects had been arrested and judicial orders issued against 21 others over alleged irregularities in wheat procurement in Kirkuk.

The Commission, Iraq’s anti-corruption watchdog, said an investigation by its Kirkuk office uncovered the improper registration of thousands of tonnes of wheat within several hours at the Mesopotamia (Al-Nahrain) Company for Seed Production.

The quantities were registered under the names of three people, including one who was dead, even though none had an approved agricultural plan, according to the Commission.

Investigators identified 31 suspects, including company employees and former managers, as well as staff at the Cooperative Agricultural Bank, over their alleged roles in processing payments for the wheat.

Arrest warrants have been executed against 10 of the suspects, who remain in custody pending investigation, while authorities are pursuing the remaining judicial orders.

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