Iraq MP faces charges over $500K investment extortion plot

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Federal Commission of Integrity on Sunday filed a legal complaint against a sitting Iraqi lawmaker over allegations of extortion tied to an investment project, including demands for cash and a large stake in exchange for facilitating official procedures.

The Commission noted that the owner was allegedly pressured to transfer 40% of the project through an employee working in the MP’s office, who has since been detained. The complaint also cites an alleged demand for $500,000.

“The legislator attempted to interfere in official procedures without legal authority, claiming connections and influence within state institutions,” it added, maintaining that the Judiciary alone holds responsibility for determining the facts and assigning accountability.

The lawmaker’s identity has not yet been disclosed.