Hora festival in Ilam revives ancient Feyli Kurdish musical heritage

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Iranian city of Chavar in Ilam province hosted the “Hora” festival, celebrating one of the oldest traditional musical forms of the Feyli Kurds.

Chavar District Governor Farajollah Bavand described the Hora festival as a key contributor to social cohesion in Ilam, adding that “Hora is a mythical sound that has inspired numerous musical styles and art forms.”

Bavand also highlighted Hora’s place among the Zagros inhabitants, stressing the importance of protecting and expanding its presence.