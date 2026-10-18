Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

Health and environmental authorities in Iraq's Al-Anbar province have intensified inspections of markets, shops, and food establishments to check compliance with health and environmental standards.

Mohammed Sabah Dawood, director of Al-Anbar's Public Health Department, told Shafaq News that the Health Ministry conducts an annual campaign to inspect businesses and close those that violate health regulations. Some businesses had recorded two or three violations, making them subject to closure, he said, although the number of offenders remained very small compared with the scale of the campaign.

Inspections were ongoing and final closure figures would be submitted to the Health Ministry once the campaign ended, he said, adding that public awareness efforts accompanying the inspections had received a strong response from residents.

Health, environment, and water specialist Samim Salam said inspectors were working with security agencies, including economic security units, to check restaurants, cafeterias, cafes, butcher shops and other businesses for compliance with health and environmental standards and the use of suitable food-handling materials. Volunteers specializing in health, water, and environmental issues are also supporting inspections and public awareness efforts.

Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi had issued directives calling for environmentally friendly alternatives to plastic bags, particularly in bakeries, traditional Iraqi bread ovens and food shops, Salam said. He recommended bags made from environmentally friendly materials and locally produced palm-leaf products known as khous, warning that contact between food and plastic could allow microplastic and nanoplastic particles to enter food, raising concerns about long-term exposure.

Meanwhile, environmental activist Mohammed Azhad called for year-round inspections covering commercial and service businesses, including checks on food-handling materials. He urged authorities to expand public education, take legal action against violators, and monitor businesses with repeated violations.

Iraq approved restrictions on plastic bags in May, including plans to prohibit their use in bakeries, end free distribution, and ban imports within six months. The European Food Safety Authority said in April that microplastics had been detected in various foods, although evidence of their effects on human health through dietary exposure remained limited.

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