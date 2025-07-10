Habbaniyah Lake recovering: Water levels on the rise

Shafaq News – Al-Anbar

Habbaniyah Lake and its resort area in Iraq’s western al-Anbar province are showing early signs of recovery after years of environmental and economic decline, a local official stated on Thursday.

Ali Dawood, Mayor of Habbaniyah District, told Shafaq News that a recent rise in water levels has revitalized summer tourism, after declining levels had disrupted “both recreational activity and drinking water infrastructure.”

The improvement follows new water release arrangements between the Iraqi and Turkish governments. “We hope the inflows continue so the lake can return to normal and support the local economy,” Dawood said.

Built in the 1950s, Habbaniyah Lake is one of Iraq’s largest artificial reservoirs. Its strategic location between Ramadi and al-Fallujah made it a favored domestic tourism destination for decades, supported by a state-constructed resort complex with hotels and leisure facilities.

However, years of instability and underinvestment severely degraded the site’s infrastructure and appeal, compounded by an unprecedented drought that disrupted the region’s ecological balance and drove wild predators from their habitats into residential areas in search of water and shelter.

Economic expert Mohammed al-Kubaisi told Shafaq News the area could still become a major investment hub if properly modernized, through rebuilding tourism infrastructure, enhancing public services, and ensuring a secure, family-friendly environment.

“Connecting Habbaniyah to nearby destinations such as Haditha, al-Rutba, and al-Nukhaib could help establish a tourism network across al-Anbar,” he added.

Environmental specialists also emphasized the impact of rising water levels. In addition to supporting tourism, the improved conditions are expected to strengthen the surrounding ecosystem, boost agricultural productivity, and reduce pressure on the Euphrates River—the province’s main source of irrigation and drinking water.