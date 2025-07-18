Civil Defense battles back-to-back fires in Iraq

Shafaq News – Baghdad (Updated: 4:00 p.m.)

Iraqi Civil Defense teams brought three fires under control on Friday—two in the capital Baghdad and another in Wasit province—amid growing concerns over building safety and fire hazards across the country.

In Baghdad’s al-Talibiya neighborhood, fire crews quickly contained a blaze that erupted in a three-story commercial building constructed with highly flammable materials. The ground floor housed retail shops, while the upper levels were used as worker accommodations. Civil Defense authorities confirmed that the building was clad in prohibited aluminum composite panels, in violation of fire safety regulations.

“The rapid intervention of our teams prevented the fire from spreading and ensured there were no casualties,” the Civil Defense Directorate said in a statement. It added that legal action has been initiated against the building’s owner for violating safety codes.

Security sources told Shafaq News that the structure, located in the Jamila area of al-Talibiya, was made of corrugated metal sheets and lacked essential safety compliance. A police investigation is underway, and forensic experts have been called to determine the fire’s origin.

Another "moderate" fire broke out at Al-Jawhara Mall in the capital's Kadhimiya district, a source told Shafaq News, causing no immediate injuries.

Separately, another blaze engulfed a factory in al-Hai district of Wasit. While details remain limited, local media confirmed that the facility suffered extensive damage. No fatalities have been reported, and an investigation is ongoing to assess the cause and full extent of the loss.

These incidents come just days after a catastrophic blaze in a commercial complex in Kut killed nearly 70 people.