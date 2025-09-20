CNET ranks iPhone 16 top pick for 2025

Shafaq News – San Francisco

Apple’s iPhone 16 is the best choice for most buyers in 2025, CNET reported, urging those eyeing an upgrade to wait until the newly announced iPhone 17 lineup is tested.

According to CNET, the $799 iPhone 16 and $899 iPhone 16 Plus offer most of Apple’s “Pro” experience—new ultrawide camera with better low-light and macro, the customizable Action button, and a dedicated Camera Control key with on-device “Visual Intelligence”—at a lower price, with years of software support.

“If you're looking for a new iPhone, we recommend waiting a bit. Apple just recently announced its new iPhone 17 line … which we will be testing soon.”

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 delivers many of the Ultra’s AI features and performance for less; the Galaxy Z Fold 7 brings a thinner design, larger displays, and a 200-MP camera; Motorola’s Razr Ultra is the best-built flip phone but pricey at $1,300; and Google’s Pixel 9A packs long software support and everyday performance for $499.

