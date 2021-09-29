Who is Najla Bouden: The first Prime Minister in the Arab world 

Shafaq News/ Tunisian President Kais Saied named the geologist Najla Bouden as the new prime minister.

Bouden is the first woman to hold the position in Tunisia's history and the first female prime minister in the Arab world.

She will be Tunisia's tenth prime minister since a 2011 uprising overthrew longtime dictator Zine el-Abidine Ben Ali, sparking the Arab Spring revolts.

The new Prime Minister was born in 1958 in the central Kairouan governorate; she is a professor of higher education at the National Engineering School in Tunisia, specializing in geosciences.

In 2011, she became director-general of quality within the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research. Then in 2015, she held the position of a project manager in the office of Minister Slim Choura.

From September 2016, she served as head of the management unit by objectives for the execution of the higher education reform project to support the employability of the diplomas of the higher education at the same ministry.