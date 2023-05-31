Violent brawl erupts between Iraqis and Lebanese in São Paulo

Shafaq News / a large-scale and violent collective brawl erupted between dozens of Iraqis and Lebanese in the bustling streets of 25 de Março, known as the "popular commercial heart" of Brazil's economic capital. São Paulo, which is home to over half of the seven million Lebanese residing in the country.

The brawl quickly escalated, as the crowded area became congested with participants, estimated by the police to be over 80 individuals of all ages. As a result, authorities had to close most of the streets leading to the area and some shops, fearing the arrival of additional individuals joining the fray.

While some of the brawlers were seen brandishing knives and firearms, as captured in various video clips, including one aired by Al Arabiya, the altercation, which initially stemmed from a trade dispute between members of the two families, resulted in injuries to a Lebanese individual whose name was not mentioned by the local television channel, RecordTV. The injured person was transported by an ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to the renowned magazine Veja, citing the police, everything started last Saturday when members of the Lebanese family visited a store owned by the Iraqi family on the street and demanded repayment of a debt. A scuffle broke out, during which one of the visitors sustained a minor knife wound. However, the situation did not end as they had hoped, but rather escalated. This prompted them to return on Monday to collect the outstanding debt.

However, their visit was different from the previous one, as they arrived in large numbers. Within minutes, the situation spiraled out of control, attracting the attention of most television channels, which broadcasted the live brawl on their screens for over a quarter of an hour. One only needs to search "Briga Libaneses Iraquianos" on YouTube to witness more about this brawl, an occurrence seldom seen by Brazilians except in movies and nightmares.