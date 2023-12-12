Ukraine's largest telecom company faces major hacking

Shafaq News / The largest mobile telecommunications company in Ukraine, Kyivstar, announced on Tuesday that it had experienced a significant hacking incident resulting in widespread disruptions in its communication and internet network. However, the company reassured users that their data remained unaffected by the attack.

In a Facebook post, the company stated, "This morning, we faced a major hacking incident, resulting in a technical disruption, leading to a temporary unavailability of cellular communications and internet," as reported by the French Press Agency (AFP).

The company clarified that user data remained unharmed by the cyberattack and promised compensation to customers for the loss of access to services.

Separately, the co-founder of Monobank, a major Ukrainian payment system, mentioned in a social media post that their company was currently under attack, causing service interruptions, but assured that everything was "under control."

Reuters correspondents in Kyiv experienced disruptions in Kyivstar's cellular phone signal throughout Tuesday. As of 13:15 local time (11:15 GMT), the signal remained absent.

Kyivstar did not immediately attribute responsibility for these attacks.

However, governmental bodies and companies in Kyiv have often accused Russia, whose forces are invading Ukraine, of orchestrating cyberattacks against them in the past.