Shafaq News / Former Pentagon adviser Douglas MacGregor has warned that Ukraine is teetering on the edge of a precipice with no salvation in sight.

Speaking in an interview with Judging Freedom channel, he conveyed his grave concerns about the state of affairs in Ukraine, emphasizing that the nation is hanging by a thread and rapidly approaching its demise, with no feasible remedy in sight.

"Ukraine is lost. Ukraine is hanging by the thinnest of threads, in the worst sense of the word. This is a catastrophe... No amount of supplies will alter the course of events. It is too late; this is the end," MacGregor expressed with an air of somber resignation.

He highlighted that due to the ongoing Ukrainian conflict and internal divisions within NATO, numerous Western countries find themselves trapped in a state of despair.