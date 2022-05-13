Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Ukraine: Germany's Scholz and Russia's Putin discuss stalled peace talks 

Category: World

Date: 2022-05-13T19:59:08+0000
Ukraine: Germany's Scholz and Russia's Putin discuss stalled peace talks 

Shafaq News/ German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke on the phone on Friday to discuss stalled Ukraine peace talks, both governments confirmed.

Putin reportedly told the German leader that peace talks on the conflict had been "essentially blocked" by the Ukrainian government, the Kremlin said in a statement. Putin also told Scholz Moscow was fighting "Nazi ideology" in Ukraine.

In a Tweet, Scholz confirmed the call took place, saying he'd urged Putin for a rapid ceasefire in Ukraine. He also emphasized that the Russian leader's claims that Nazis are in charge of the country is "false."

"I also reminded him about Russia's responsibility for the global food situation," the German chancellor added.

A German government statement said the call lasted 75 minutes. In addition to quickly implementing a ceasefire, Scholz called on Putin to quickly "improve the humanitarian situation on the ground and [make] progress in the search for a diplomatic solution to the conflict."

Source: DW

related

IMF: Russia's invasion to Ukraine will affect the international economy

Date: 2022-02-24 17:33:37
IMF: Russia's invasion to Ukraine will affect the international economy

Russia, Ukraine agree to talks; Putin puts nuclear forces on alert

Date: 2022-02-27 15:47:05
Russia, Ukraine agree to talks; Putin puts nuclear forces on alert

"Cautious optimism" prevails after Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul

Date: 2022-03-29 13:28:24
"Cautious optimism" prevails after Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul

Reuters: How Russia's invasion of Ukraine played to social media's youngest audience

Date: 2022-03-02 16:41:33
Reuters: How Russia's invasion of Ukraine played to social media's youngest audience

Russia warns U.S. over arms shipments to Ukraine

Date: 2022-03-12 13:54:55
Russia warns U.S. over arms shipments to Ukraine

Biden: Ukraine invasion would bring decisive response

Date: 2022-02-13 19:56:05
Biden: Ukraine invasion would bring decisive response

Ukraine's president says Russian forces are attempting to seize control of Chernobyl plant

Date: 2022-02-24 19:18:32
Ukraine's president says Russian forces are attempting to seize control of Chernobyl plant

Russia says village in Belgorod region shelled by Ukraine

Date: 2022-04-24 15:39:35
Russia says village in Belgorod region shelled by Ukraine