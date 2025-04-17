US offers $5M bounty for senior ISIS figure

Shafaq News/ A reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the identification or the whereabouts of a senior ISIS figure was declared by the United States Department of State on Thursday.

The reward targets Khadra Issa, known by the alias “Um Al-Qaqaa the Somali.“ According to the State Department’s ''Rewards for Justice Program", Issa held a leadership role as a Sharia instructor within ISIS’s female brigades. She is also accused of promoting suicide bombings and supporting the killing of many civilians.

Issa holds Dutch citizenship and is of Somali descent, US authorities confirmed.