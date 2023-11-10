US forces thwart drone attack in Syria

Shafaq News / On Friday, a US military official reported an armed drone attack targeting US and coalition forces at the Tanf base in Syria. The attack was thwarted before reaching its target, resulting in no injuries or damage to infrastructure, according to the official.
Two separate attacks were reported on military bases hosting US forces in Iraq on Thursday, with a powerful explosion occurring at the Harir airbase in Erbil, causing a large fire. Security sources confirmed that armed drones targeted the Harir airbase, but the air defenses successfully intercepted them.
A spokesperson for the US Department of Defense, Sabrina Singh, warned on Thursday that the US would take further necessary measures to protect Americans if attacks against its forces continued.
On Wednesday, the US Department of Defense announced an airstrike targeting facilities affiliated with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) east of Syria, sending a message to Iran. This marks the second US strike in Syria within three days.
It is noteworthy that attacks against US and coalition forces combating ISIS have intensified since the beginning of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, following an unprecedented attack by Hamas inside Israel on October 7, resulting in over 1,400 reported deaths.
Furthermore, approximately 2,500 US military personnel are stationed in Iraq, and around 900 are in Syria as part of the coalition against ISIS. At least 40 drone or missile attacks have been recorded, with most being successfully thwarted, resulting in 45 reported injuries to US personnel, according to updated reports from a US official.