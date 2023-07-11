US State Department Calls on Ukraine to Make More Reforms to Accelerate NATO Membership

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the US State Department called on Ukraine to make more reforms in its military and democracy to accelerate its accession to NATO.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Ukraine has made progress on NATO membership but needs to do more to meet the alliance's standards.

"Ukraine has made progress on NATO membership, but it needs to do more, including reforms in the military and democracy," Blinken said in a statement.

He added that the accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO "sends a message to Russia that the alliance is stronger and more united than ever before."

Blinken said the upcoming NATO summit will provide "strong political and practical support for Ukraine and further progress towards NATO membership."

However, a State Department spokeswoman said it is impossible to include Ukraine in NATO during the war.

"Our priority at the NATO summit includes continuing to support Ukraine," she said.

The spokeswoman also supported providing Turkey with F-16 fighter jets and welcomed Ankara's decision regarding Sweden's accession to NATO.

Ukraine has been at war with Russia since 2014, when Moscow annexed the Crimean Peninsula. The war has killed more than 10,000 people and displaced millions.

NATO has provided Ukraine with military and financial assistance since the beginning of the war. In recent months, the alliance has also increased its presence in Eastern Europe in response to the Russian invasion.

The upcoming NATO summit will be held in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 11-12, The summit is expected to focus on the war in Ukraine and the alliance's response to Russia.