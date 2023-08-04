US State Department Calls for Accountability on Third Anniversary of Beirut Port Explosion

Shafaq News/ On the third anniversary of the catastrophic Beirut port explosion that claimed the lives of over 200 individuals and left thousands injured and displaced, the US State Department has issued a compelling demand for those responsible to be held accountable.

The call for justice comes amid ongoing frustrations over the lack of progress in identifying culprits and a growing insistence on the need for comprehensive judicial reform and an elevation of the rule of law in Lebanon.

In a statement released on Friday, Matthew Miller, Spokesperson for the US Department of State, expressed, "Today marks the third anniversary of the devastating explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, that killed more than 200 people and injured and displaced thousands more. The United States continues to stand with the people of Lebanon. The victims and their families deserve justice and accountability for those responsible for the disaster and the underlying causes. The lack of progress towards accountability is unacceptable and underscores the need for judicial reform and greater respect for the rule of law in Lebanon."

The powerful declaration echoes the sentiments of many worldwide who have closely followed the explosion's aftermath and its long-lasting repercussions.

The explosion, which rocked Beirut on August 4, 2020, was triggered by a fire at a warehouse containing hundreds of tonnes of ammonium nitrate, resulting in widespread devastation. Despite the extensive destruction and loss of life, investigations into the incident have yet to lead to the prosecution of any high-ranking officials.

The incident has shed light on the complexities of Lebanon's governance, where the influence of ruling factions over the judiciary has hindered progress in the pursuit of justice. Even as investigations have sought to identify those accountable, challenges, including legal disputes, political interference, and a lack of clear ownership of the ammonium nitrate shipment, have hindered the process.