US Biden to endorse major Supreme Court changes

Shafaq News/ The US President Joe Biden is preparing to announce his support for significant changes to the Supreme Court, including legislation to establish term limits for justices and an enforceable ethics code.

According to the Washington Poat, Biden is also considering whether to propose a constitutional amendment to eliminate broad immunity for presidents and other constitutional officeholders, the sources said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations.

Biden has long resisted calls for substantive changes to the high court. The potential reforms come in response to growing outrage among his supporters over recent ethics scandals involving Justice Clarence Thomas and decisions by the new court majority that have altered legal precedents on issues such as abortion and federal regulatory powers.

“I’m going to need your help on the Supreme Court, because I’m about to come out — I don’t want to prematurely announce it — but I’m about to come out with a major initiative on limiting the court. … I’ve been working with constitutional scholars for the last three months, and I need some help,” Biden said, according to a transcript of a call obtained by The Washington Post.

Term limits and an ethics code would require congressional approval, facing long odds in the Republican-controlled House and a slim Democratic majority in the Senate. Under current rules, passage in the Senate would require 60 votes. A constitutional amendment would face even higher hurdles, needing two-thirds support of both chambers or a convention of two-thirds of the states, and then approval by three-fourths of state legislatures.

Biden’s proposals have not been disclosed.

Shortly after The Post published this story, former President Donald Trump criticized the move on Truth Social: “The Democrats are attempting to interfere in the Presidential Election and destroy our Justice System by attacking their Political Opponent, ME, and our Honorable Supreme Court,” he wrote. “We have to fight for our Fair and Independent Courts, and protect our Country.”