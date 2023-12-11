UN warns of bleak humanitarian outlook in 2024, appeals for $46.4 billion

Shafaq News/ The United Nations declared a grim humanitarian outlook for 2024, citing conflicts, climate emergencies, and economic collapses wreaking havoc on the world's most vulnerable populations.

While global attention is focused on the conflict in the Gaza Strip, the UN has identified the broader Middle East, Sudan, and Afghanistan as critical hotspots requiring primary international aid operations.

The 2024 Global Humanitarian Overview, launched by UN aid chief Martin Griffiths, emphasizes a "bleak" scenario for the upcoming year. Griffiths acknowledged the challenges in securing necessary support from the international community, which has not kept pace with growing humanitarian needs.

The UN's annual appeal has been scaled down to $46.4 billion for 2024, a reduction from the $56.7 billion sought in 2023. The decrease comes amid a decline in donations, with 2023 witnessing one of the worst funding shortfalls in years. Despite the reduced appeal, Griffiths called the sum a "massive ask," acknowledging the difficulties of raising funds, especially as donor countries face economic challenges.

The appeal covers aid for 72 countries, focusing on the most critical needs. The five largest single-country appeals are for Syria ($4.4 billion), Ukraine ($3.1 billion), Afghanistan ($3 billion), Ethiopia ($2.9 billion), and Yemen ($2.8 billion). Griffiths highlighted the Middle East and North Africa as requiring $13.9 billion, making it the region with the highest total funding needed in 2024.

Griffiths also stressed the impact of climate change on humanitarian efforts, noting that climate-related challenges increasingly compete with conflict as drivers of need. The UN aims to reach 180.5 million people out of an estimated 300 million in need worldwide, focusing on addressing climate-induced displacements.

The 2023 appeal received only 35 percent of the requested funds, making it likely the first year since 2010 where humanitarian donations could decline compared to the previous year.