UN stresses that arms exports to Israel must be stopped

Shafaq News / United Nations experts reiterated on Friday the imperative need to halt arms exports to Israel.

They highlighted that "states party to the Arms Trade Treaty have obligations to prevent arms exports if they know they will be used in committing international crimes," according to media sources.

"Officials involved in arms exports to Israel may face criminal accountability for aiding war crimes, crimes against humanity, or acts of genocide."

It is noteworthy that the current conflict in the Gaza Strip was triggered by a Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on October 7th in which 1,200 people were killed and 253 taken hostage, according to Israeli counts.

Vowing to destroy Hamas, Israel has responded with an air and ground assault on blockaded Gaza that has killed more than 29,500 people and injured nearly 70,000, according to Palestinian health authorities.

The offensive has displaced most of the territory’s population and caused widespread hunger and disease.

The war in Gaza has revived international calls – including Israel's main backer the United States – for the so-called two-state solution as the ultimate goal for resolving the decades-long Israel-Palestinian conflict. However, several senior Israeli politicians oppose this.

The two-state solution has long been a core Western policy in the region. Still, little progress has been made in achieving Palestinian statehood since the signing of the Oslo Accords in the early 1990s.