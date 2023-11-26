UN reports one million Palestinians arrested since Israel's 1967 occupation

Shafaq News / The plight of Palestinian prisoners and detainees in Israeli prisons remains a fundamental issue within the Palestinian cause. On Sunday, the United Nations disclosed that a minimum of one million Palestinians have been arrested since Israel's occupation of East Jerusalem, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip in June 1967.

During the period between the June 1967 war and the initial Palestinian Intifada in 1988, more than 600,000 Palestinians were held in Israeli occupation prisons for a week or longer, as stated by the Palestinian Center for Human Rights.

Rory McCarthy, a correspondent for The Guardian based in Jerusalem, estimated that approximately one-fifth of the population has experienced imprisonment since 1967.

According to the Palestine section of the International Defense for Children organization, Israeli authorities detained 6,700 Palestinians aged between 12 and 18 from 2000 to 2009.

Additionally, since October 7th, Israel has arrested over 3,160 Palestinians, including former detainees, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Club, resulting in a total of more than 8,000 prisoners in Israeli jails, including over 200 children and 78 female prisoners.

The Palestinian Prisoners Club also reported that five Palestinian prisoners have died in Israeli prisons since Israel's conflict with the Gaza Strip.