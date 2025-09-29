UN OHCHR: 122 casualties in Madagascar protests

Shafaq News – Antananarivo

At least 22 people were killed and more than 100 injured during anti-government demonstrations in Madagascar, the UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR) reported on Monday.

Fresh protests demanding President Andry Rajoelina’s resignation erupted on Monday in Antananarivo and other cities, following days of rallies organized by the “Generation Z” movement. Initially sparked by anger over water and power outages, the demonstrations have since grown into broader political demands, and security forces used tear gas to disperse crowds in the capital.

In a statement, the UN office pointed out that victims included demonstrators and bystanders shot by security forces, as well as others killed during widespread violence and looting carried out by individuals and gangs not linked to the protests. High Commissioner Volker Türk urged authorities to conduct prompt, thorough, and independent investigations into the violence and bring those responsible to justice.

Rajoelina, 51, a former mayor of Antananarivo, first assumed the presidency in 2009 after a revolt toppled then-president Marc Ravalomanana. He remained in office until 2014 before being re-elected in 2018 and again in 2023 in a disputed vote.

