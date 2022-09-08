Report

UN: Human development is declining in 90% of countries

Category: World

Date: 2022-09-08T17:57:32+0000
UN: Human development is declining in 90% of countries

Shafaq News/ According to the Human Development Index released by the UN Development Programme (UNDP), living conditions in 90 percent of world countries worsened in 2021.

The index, which measures a nation’s health, education, and standard of living, has declined globally for two years in a row for the first time since it was first calculated 32 years ago.

Switzerland is the most highly developed country in the world with a value of 0.962 according to the ranking and nearly tied with Norway and Iceland.

Niger, Chad, and South Sudan are at the very bottom of the ranking.

“We are living through very distressing times, whether it is a world underwater, a world with no water, a world on fire, or a world amid the pandemic,’’ UNDP chief Achim Steiner said.

Steiner noted that there are opportunities for progress, such as through new computer technologies, science, and new types of grain.

