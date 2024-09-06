UK to supply £162 million in air defense missiles to Ukraine, announces Defense Secretary

Shafaq News/ The UK government has announced a £162 million package of air defense missiles for Ukraine, including delivering 650 Lightweight Multirole Missiles (LMM), significantly boosting Ukraine's defenses.

The announcement was made by Defence Secretary John Healey MP during a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (UDCG) at the US Air Force Base in Ramstein.

"This new commitment will give an important boost to Ukraine's air defenses and demonstrates our new government's commitment to stepping up support for Ukraine," Healey said. He emphasized the UK's continued backing of Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia's ongoing aggression.

The missile package is part of the UK's broader £3 billion annual financial aid for Ukraine, with additional contributions from Norway through the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU). Thales, a leading UK defence contractor, will carry out the contract at their Belfast facility. These missiles are designed to counter various threats, including drones and fast-moving attack vehicles. Thales has been a key partner in providing air defense systems to Ukraine since the start of the conflict, and this contract is the first under Task Force Hirst, an initiative aimed at boosting the UK's defense production.

"As a strategic partner of the UK Government, Thales is proud to support defending democracy in Ukraine through the provision of our Lightweight Multi-role Missile," a Thales spokesperson said. "We are pleased that this contract is the first to be signed under Task Force Hirst."

The deal follows a recent meeting between John Healey and Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov in London, where the UK confirmed that £300 million worth of artillery ammunition would be delivered to Ukraine by the end of the year. The first batch of LMM missiles from today's announcement is also expected to be delivered by the end of 2024, reflecting the UK government's focus on expediting support to Ukraine.

Since the start of Russia's invasion, the UK has provided hundreds of LMM systems to Ukraine, which have been instrumental in destroying Russian drones and other aerial threats. The missiles, which can travel at Mach 1.5 and have a range of over 6 km, are seen as a vital component of Ukraine's air defense strategy.

In addition to the missile contract, Healey and Umerov signed a Defence Export Support Treaty during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to London in July. The treaty aims to strengthen defense cooperation between the UK and Ukraine, enabling Ukraine to access £3.5 billion in export finance to support its war effort.

The UK's support for Ukraine has also extended beyond military aid, with the IFU, established in 2022, allowing countries to pool resources to purchase essential equipment. The UK has contributed £500 million to the fund, and eight countries have now joined the initiative, committing more than £1 billion in support.

As Healey addressed the UCDG, he reaffirmed the UK's unwavering commitment to Ukraine. "With our international partners today, we will show that we are united for Ukraine," he said. "The security of the UK and Europe starts in Ukraine."