U.S. expresses concern over potential Israeli response to Iran without contemplating ramifications

Shafaq News / A senior official in the U.S. administration and a prominent defense official expressed concern on Sunday about a potential Israeli response to the Iranian attack, without considering the possible repercussions.

This concern stems from the approach Israel adopted in its war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, as well as the attack on the Iranian embassy compound in Damascus, according to NBC News.

In the same context, an American official clarified that President Joe Biden informed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their phone call that the United States would not participate in any offensive against Iran.

The official, speaking to CNN, revealed that Biden informed Netanyahu that the U.S. assessment indicated the Iranian attacks were largely unsuccessful, showcasing Israel's superior military capability.

During the phone conversation, Biden also informed the Israeli Prime Minister that the United States would also oppose any Israeli retaliatory attack on Iran, according to a White House official speaking to Axios.

Israeli news reports revealed disagreements among members of the Israeli cabinet regarding the response to the Iranian attack.

The Israeli response will be decided by a specially formulated three-member war cabinet of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the defence minister, Yoav Gallant, and Benny Gantz, the former head of the Israeli military who joined the government after the Gaza war on October 7.

However, some figures within the council objected to this approach, as reported by The Times of Israel.

The Iranian attack on Israel comes in response to the Israeli missile strike on the consular section of the Iranian embassy in Damascus earlier in April, which resulted in the killing of seven members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, including senior IRGC leader Mohammad Reza Zahedi.