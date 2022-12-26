U.S.: expelling Iran from Women's Rights Body is a "Victory"

Shafaq News / The spokesman for the U.S. state department, Ned Price, said on Monday that expelling Iran from the UN’s premiere global body for gender equality.

Price said in a tweet, "In support of brave Iranian women, the international community expelled Iran from the UNCSW."

"The fight for their rights continues. We call for the unconditional release of all people imprisoned in Iran for peacefully exercising their freedoms", he added.

The UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) has voted to expel Iran from the UN’s premiere global body for gender equality over Tehran's brutal crackdown on women-led protests.

Following a campaign led by the United States, 29 members of ECOSOC voted to remove the Islamic republic from the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (UNCSW) for the remainder of its 2022-26 term.

Eight countries voted against and 16 abstained. A simple majority was needed to adopt the resolution, which strips Iran of its membership of the commission with immediate effect.

Opponents of the resolution, including Russia and China, noted that Iran had been elected to the body and that expelling it set "a dangerous precedent." Russia said before the vote that it wanted an opinion from UN legal experts on whether ECOSOC was legally able to oust Iran.