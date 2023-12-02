U.S. Secretary Blinken initiates talks with Arab nations on Gaza's future

Shafaq News/ U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has embarked on discussions with Arab countries concerning the future of the Gaza Strip. This move coincides with the expiration of the truce and the resumption of Israeli aggression against Gaza.

Before departing for Washington, Blinken informed reporters that talks with Arab foreign ministers covered the current Israel-Hamas conflict, ongoing efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to the Palestinian Strip, and discussions about the post-truce situation in Gaza. Emphasizing the goal of achieving a lasting and secure peace for Israelis, Palestinians, and the broader region, Blinken expressed commitment to exploring a path forward.

While a senior State Department official noted previous opposition from Arab countries to U.S. discussions about Gaza's future post-Hamas, the collapse of the truce on Friday may have shifted the dynamics. Blinken, who met with Arab foreign ministers and Palestinian Authority representatives on the sidelines of the COP28 climate conference in Dubai, refrained from providing specific details on the discussions.

U.S. officials had hoped the truce would create an opportunity for talks, but the recent escalation has added urgency to diplomatic efforts. Blinken's engagement follows the conclusion of his third visit to the region since the start of Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip in October.

A senior State Department official revealed Washington's intention to initiate discussions on managing the Gaza Strip in the event of Israel achieving its objective of eliminating Hamas.