U.S. Forces transfer the Syrian oil to Iraq, SANA

Shafaq News / Hundreds of tanks filled with "stolen" oil were moved by the U.S. forces from the oil fields on the Syrian island to Iraq.

The official Syrian news agency (SANA) said, "Yesterday morning, the American forces removed a convoy of 300 tanks loaded with stolen oil from the Syrian oil fields to Iraqi lands through the illegal Mahmoudia border crossing."

According to SANA, in the recent months, the U.S. forces moved dozens of convoys carried stolen Syrian oil from the countryside of Hasakah to Iraq, “as part of a plan to steal the Syrian wealth and deprive the Syrian people of it.”