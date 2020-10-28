U.S. Embassy in Riyadh warns of missile or drone attack

Shafaq news/ (Washington times) The U.S. Embassy in Riyadh on Wednesday alerted American citizens living in Saudi Arabia of a potential attack on the city.

In an alert, the embassy said it is tracking reports of possible missiles or drones that may be headed toward Riyadh on Wednesday.

“The Embassy urges American citizens to stay alert, and to immediately review and take necessary precautions,” the embassy said.

It advised U.S. citizens to “immediately seek cover” if a loud explosion is heard or sirens are activated and warned that falling debris from an intercepted missile or drone could pose a “significant risk.”

“After the attack, stay away from any debris, and monitor major news outlets for official guidance,” the embassy said.

Additional details of a reported threat or attack remain unclear.