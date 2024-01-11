Two explosions rock Afghanistan, killing at least five

Shafaq News/ Two explosions rocked Afghanistan on Thursday, killing at least five people and injuring several others.

The first explosion occurred in the fourth security district of Mazar Sharif, the capital of Balkh province in northern Afghanistan. Local sources told TOLO News that security forces closed the area after the explosion, causing traffic congestion. Initial reports indicate that two people were killed and several others were injured.

The second explosion occurred in the Dasht Barchi neighborhood of western Kabul. The neighborhood is home to a majority-Shiite population. Initial reports indicate that the explosion killed three people and injured five others.

There has been no comment from security officials in the Taliban government, which has controlled the country since mid-August 2021 after the withdrawal of US troops.