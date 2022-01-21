Turkey's Defense Minister tours the borders with Iraq

Shafaq News/ Turkey's Minister of Defense, Hulusi Akar, on Friday visited the military units stationed near the Iraqi borders, the Turkish "Anadolu" News Agency reported.

Flanked by a delegation from the highest officers in the Turkish army, Akar arrived in the province of Sirnak, near the Iraqi borders.

Upon his arrival, he toured the military sites along the borders and visited the headquarters of the 23rd infantry division.

Akar held a meeting with the commanders of the military units operating on and beyond the borders to "combat the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK)", according to the Turkish news agency.