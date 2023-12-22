Tragic incident claims seven lives in a gold mine collapse in Peru

Shafaq News / Seven workers lost their lives on Friday due to a collapse inside a gold mine in the Bonao area of the Andes Mountains in Peru.

French Press Agency (AFP) quoted Bonao Police Chief General Enrique Monroy as saying, "We have received reports of the deaths of seven workers due to a collapse inside a mine in the village of La Rinconada."

He added, "The incident occurred on Thursday morning at the Lagu de Oro mine located at an altitude of 5100 meters above sea level," explaining, "It appears to have been a workplace accident. The collapse occurred about a kilometer and a half from the mine entrance. The bodies have been recovered, showing fractures and signs of suffocation.'

It is noteworthy that the said region, in southeastern Peru, hosts numerous gold mines, many of which operate illegally.