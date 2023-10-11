The U.S. Embassy in Beirut denies claims of evacuation

Shafaq News / The U.S. Embassy in Lebanon denied claims of evacuation, countering reports that surfaced earlier in the day.

In a statement posted on its official account on platform "X," the embassy clarified, "The U.S. Embassy in Beirut has not evacuated and is open and operating normally. Reports saying otherwise are false. For more information and travel advisories, visit our embassy website."

This statement contradicted earlier assertions by Russia Today, which had reported that U.S. authorities had commenced evacuation procedures at the American embassy in Lebanon, urging its citizens to leave the country promptly.