The Japanese sanctions target 121 Russian citizens and organizations

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Japan imposed new sanctions on 121 Russian entities and individuals.

The Foreign Affairs of Japan reported that the sanctions are against 48 Russian citizens and 73 organizations.

The list included the head of the Russian President’s Department of the State Council, Aleksandr Kharichev, his deputy Boris Rapoport, some employees of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, as well as the Deputy Minister of Defense of Russia, Viktor Goremykin and the head of the Kalashnikov concern Alan Lushnikov are on the new list of these sanctions.

Japan has also decided to ban exports to 21 organizations connected to the invasion of Ukraine and ban sales of specific components, adding to a prior prohibition on the shipment of semiconductors and other technological parts and devices.

The Japanese government has been approving sanctions against Russia, such as the freezing of assets of senior government officials, including the country’s Prime Minister, Mikhail Mishustin.

In previous sanctions, Japan stopped exporting semiconductors and components for microchips that could be used by the Russian military industry, among other things, including preventing the sales of luxury cars to Russia.