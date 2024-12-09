Syrian General Command vows strict penalties for acts of "revenge" and interference with women's clothing

Shafaq Bews/ On Monday, the General Command of the Syrian armed factions issued a series of new regulations, warning of strict penalties for anyone engaging in acts of "revenge" or interfering with women's clothing.

The leadership declared, "Any threats or attempts to settle scores among citizens will be punishable by a full year in prison. We emphasize the importance of unity and avoiding any conflicts that hinder the reconstruction of the new Syria."

The statement further stressed, "No individual has the right to claim the blood of martyrs. The martyrs sacrificed their lives for the liberation of the homeland, not for personal vendettas or revenge. The phrase 'the blood of martyrs in exchange for a house or anything else' is completely prohibited. The martyrs gave their lives for the sake of God, not for personal gains."

The leadership also limited the amount of bread each person can purchase to "four loaves per day. This decision aims to preserve stockpiles and ensure fair distribution for everyone."

A complete curfew was imposed, covering "Damascus, its countryside, Latakia, and Tartus from 05:00 PM to 05:00 AM. Violators will be punished with one month in prison."

The statement emphasized that "interfering with women's clothing or imposing any demands related to their attire or appearance, including requests for modesty, is strictly prohibited. Personal freedom is guaranteed for everyone, and respecting individual rights is fundamental to building a civilized nation."

The leadership also declared, "Harassment of media personnel working in Syrian television, radio, and social media is strictly prohibited. Any threats against them under any circumstances are banned. Violators will face a full year in prison. We highlight the importance of protecting journalists and ensuring their freedom to serve the nation and society."