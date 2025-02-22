Syria's bread basket emptying: Food crisis looms

Syria is facing a severe food security crisis, with wheat shortages, damaged infrastructure, and supply chain disruptions threatening access to bread, the country’s staple food, according to a UN report.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) described Syria as one of the world's most complex humanitarian crises, with disruptions to wheat production and distribution severely affecting access to bread. More than half of the population faces hunger due to the aftermath of 13 years of civil war, the collapse of Bashar Al-Assad's regime, and a surge of returnees.

Damage to essential food infrastructure—including bakeries, mills, and grain silos—combined with supply chain disruptions, soaring inflation, and material shortages, has created a major threat to food security and public welfare.

Most bakeries and mills remain partially operational, but they urgently need equipment upgrades and additional support to improve efficiency, extend working hours, and meet growing demand.

Wheat production has been steadily declining, with 58% of farmers in northwestern Syria—especially in Idlib and Hama—reporting lower yields in 2023-2024. This drop threatens to reduce bread availability, drive up prices, and worsen food insecurity over the coming year, forcing many farmers to scale back or abandon wheat cultivation altogether.

Current bakery output falls far short of population needs, with the biggest supply gaps recorded in Aleppo and Idlib.

To address the crisis, the UN and its humanitarian partners are working to restore the wheat-to-bread supply chain by rehabilitating infrastructure and providing essential resources, ensuring continued bread production in northwestern Syria, according to the report.